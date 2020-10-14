Lebanon president meets maritime border demarcation delegation

Lebanese President Michel Aoun yesterday chaired a meeting of the delegation tasked with holding technical indirect negotiations to demarcate the country’s southern maritime borders with Israel.

The National News Agency reported that the meeting was held in the presence of the Minister of Defence in the caretaker government, Zeina Aker, and the Armed Forces Commander, General Joseph Aoun.

On Monday, the Lebanese presidency announced that the delegation would be headed by Brigadier General Bassam Yassin and will include Marine Staff Colonel Mazen Basbous, a member of the Petroleum Sector Management Authority, Wissam Shaba and maritime affairs expert, Najib Masih.

Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to hold indirect talks on Tuesday under the auspices of the United Nations to discuss demarcating the long-disputed sea and land borders between them.

The meetings are scheduled to take place at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in the village of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

