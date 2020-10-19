Sudanese Baathists reiterate support for Palestinian rights

The Arab Communist Baath Party in Sudan reiterated on Sunday its support for Palestinian rights amidst repeated reports about normalisation of ties with Israel, Al-Quds Al-Arabi has reported. The Baathists are a partner in Sudan’s ruling coalition.

The party said that it is insisting on the “three Nos of Khartoum” decided by the Arab League following the 1967 Six Day War: No peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations with Israel. “Resisting the pressure of the Americans and Zionists… overcoming crises and ending American sanctions are based on mobilising people’s power,” it insisted in response to reports that Sudanese officials have said that Sudan is seeking to normalise ties with Israel in return for ending US sanctions and overcoming the country’s crises.

Sudan, explained the Communist Baathists, has supported the Palestinian resistance for the sake of achieving “legitimate rights represented in the liberation of the Palestinians’ land with Blessed Jerusalem as their capital.” They hailed the Palestinian people and criticised the regimes which surrender and depend on the “racist Zionist enemy” while ignoring its role “in dividing the country and threatening its security and stability.”

On 23 September, the Head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, said that he had discussed several issues with US officials during his latest visit to the UAE, including peace between Arab states and Israel as well as mutual relations with the occupation state.

Media reports claim that Khartoum has agreed to normalise relations with Israel if Sudan is removed from the US list of states which sponsor terrorism and get billions in aid from Washington. A number of Sudanese officials have denied this.

READ: Sudan businessman to visit Israel to accelerate normalisation process