US rejects Russia proposal on Gulf security mechanism

The US announced on Tuesday its rejection of Russia’s proposal in the UN Security Council to establish an effective security mechanism in the Gulf region.

This came in statements made by US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Kelly Craft during a Security Council meeting on the “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Comprehensive Review of the Situation in the Persian Gulf Region”, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the organisation’s headquarters in New York.

At the beginning of the session, Lavrov suggested: “Developing practical steps to establish an effective security mechanism in the Arab Gulf… to prevent escalation and establish an effective system for collective security in the region.”

He explained that this mechanism will be established: “With the participation of permanent member states of the UN Security Council (Russia, the US, China, France and the UK), the League of Arab States, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other interested parties.”

Kraft responded to the Russian proposal by stating: “I value your focus on Gulf security, but with due respect, I do not agree with the solution that you have proposed. There is no need for another mechanism to enhance security in the Gulf region.”

Kremlin: Russia, Saudi Arabia discuss global oil market

The US official added: “The UN Security Council has all the tools at its disposal to hold Iran accountable, and we simply have to decide to do so. The United States will continue to hold Iran accountable, even if that means that we must act alone.”

Kraft continued: “I understand that you want to establish a security structure in the Gulf to promote stability in the region, and with all respect I think that the solution is simpler than that.”

She indicated that: “The council must simply have the courage to hold Iran accountable for refusing to adhere to its international obligations, especially as the Iranians refused to commit to laws or the resolutions of this council. Iran is the main reason why the Gulf is destabilised.”

The Gulf states did not issue any immediate statements on the issue.