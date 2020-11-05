Portuguese / Spanish / English

PKK militants attack Iraq’s Kurdish forces

November 5, 2020 at 10:11 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) military police members demonstrate with their flags and others bearing the portrait of Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan in the Kurdish town of Al-Muabbadah in the northeastern part of Hassakah province on 24 February 2018 [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
Members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) yesterday launched an attack against the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq.

“This morning, a number of the PKK fighters launched an attack against Peshmerga forces, and wounded three fighters,” the director of the Jamanki sub-district in Duhok governorate, Aland Amir, said in a statement, adding that the situation has not stabilised yet, and the exchange of fire between the two sides is still ongoing.

The Kurdish Government condemned the PKK attack on its forces and described it as an “assault” on the region and its legitimate institutions.

The Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Rewaz Faiq, also said that the Kurdistan Parliament “forbids” and “criminalises” any internal fighting between the Kurdish “brothers”.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, European Union and Turkey.

