Erekat was a true patriot, Hamas chief

November 10, 2020 at 11:09 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh (C) holds a press conference during his visit in Beirut, Lebanon on 11 September 2020. [Mahmut Geldi - Anadolu Agency]
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh today telephoned President Mahmoud Abbas to convey his condolences after PLO Secretary General Dr Saeb Erekat died of covid.

In his tribute to the late senior negotiator, Haniyeh praised Erekat's patriotic stance on numerous occasions in defence of the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause. According to the Hamas leader Erekat was a sincere son of Palestine and a loyal fighter for the Palestinian people's freedom and independence.

Abbas thanked Haniyeh for his call and sentiments.

Fatah announced that Erekat had died six weeks after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

