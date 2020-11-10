Erekat was a true patriot, Hamas chief

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh today telephoned President Mahmoud Abbas to convey his condolences after PLO Secretary General Dr Saeb Erekat died of covid.

In his tribute to the late senior negotiator, Haniyeh praised Erekat's patriotic stance on numerous occasions in defence of the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause. According to the Hamas leader Erekat was a sincere son of Palestine and a loyal fighter for the Palestinian people's freedom and independence.

Abbas thanked Haniyeh for his call and sentiments.

Fatah announced that Erekat had died six weeks after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

