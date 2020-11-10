Kuwait continuing efforts to end Gulf crisis

Kuwaiti efforts aimed at ending the crisis among Gulf States have not and will never stop until the crisis is over, Al-Qabas newspaper reported officials saying yesterday.

According to Kuwaiti representatives, efforts to restore political relations and support the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are ongoing with US support and cooperation.

The sources ruled out the involvement of new mediators, stressing on Kuwaiti and American eagerness to solve this crisis, in addition to support by other Gulf States, which believe in the importance of ending this issue to prepare for confronting global and economic challenges.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper, the sources "expected a new energetic launch of the efforts and seeing satisfactory solutions far from discords and inconsistency."

On 20 October, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Subah Al-Khalid Al-Subah said: "Kuwait is to continue its efforts to end the differences among the brothers."

READ: Qatar welcomes UN initiative to reduce tension in Gulf

Days later, a number of Qatari officials declared that the end of the crisis among Gulf States "is on the horizon, but it will take some time and will be gradual."

Previous Kuwaiti and Omani efforts to end the crisis have failed.

In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt abruptly severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups. Charges the small Gulf state denies.