MEMO in conversation with Roua Naboulsi

Join us for a live conversation with Roua Naboulsi as we discuss the upcoming London Palestine Film Festival which is set to kick off on Friday 13 November and why cinema is a powerful medium to showcase Palestinian stories and depictions of life under Israeli military occupation.

Roua joined the London Palestine Film Festival team in 2018 as an events coordinator specialising in Arabic culture. Her work ranges from theatre and music concerts to cultural festivals and beyond.

