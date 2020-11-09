Bella Hadid expresses love for Palestine in birthday wishes to father

Bella Hadid shared a series of photos with her father to mark his 72nd birthday on her Instagram story post, with captions paying tribute to her Palestinian heritage.

“Happy birthday to my baba,” she said. “I always loved to be with you.”

The heartfelt Instagram post consisted of an image showing the American real estate mogul, Palestinian-born Mohammed Hadid with Bella in the kitchen, cooking a selection of Arab dishes such as fatayer and falafel.

Mohamed is outspoken about embracing his Palestinian heritage as well as instilling a sense of Palestinian identity in his children.

“I love learning how to cook Palestinian food with you,” wrote Bella. “Thank you for teaching me about our culture. I love Palestine and you so much.£

She added, “Your roots will forever be intertwined within our family line. It’s my favorite part about us.”

Bella Hadid, along with siblings Gigi, Anwar, have been vocal advocates of Palestinian rights for years, using their platforms to promote the cause.

More recently, 24-year-old supermodel Bella hit out at Instagram after the site deleted a Story post of her father’s expired passport, which listed his place of birth as Palestine, saying she’s “proud to be Palestinian”.

In December 2017, she reportedly spontaneously joined a Palestinian solidarity march in London. While, in the same month, the supermodel condemned the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, writing on Instagram: “Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine… the treatment of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine.”

