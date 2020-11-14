Portuguese / Spanish / English

Pompeo visit to Palestine settlement 'dangerous'

November 14, 2020 at 10:18 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a protective face mask as he visits the Naval Support Activity base at Souda, the foremost US naval facility in the eastern Mediterranean on the Greek island of Crete. - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on September 29, 2020, concludes a two-day visit to Greece on with a tour of a strategically vital NATO base on a trip aimed at easing tensions between Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a protective face mask on 29 September 2020 [ARIS MESSINIS/POOL/AFP/Getty Images]
 November 14, 2020 at 10:18 am

The Palestinian Authority (PA)'s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Fatah and Hamas agreed on Friday that the planned visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank would be too "dangerous".

Reported by Wafa news agency, Shtayyeh believes that the planned visit aims to "legitimise the settlements" and create "a dangerous precedent that violates international law."

Meanwhile, member of Fatah's Executive Committee Hussein Al-Sheikh tweeted: "Pompeo's planned visit is a clear violation of international law," noting that US administration considers settlements illegal.

Pompeo would become the first US secretary of state to visit one of the settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are considered illegal by most of the international community.

Hamas Spokesperson Hazim Qasim expressed: "Pompeo's visit to settlements in occupied West Bank and Golan Heights is an American aggression on the rights of our Palestinian people and Arab nation."

Qasim reiterated "this visit reflects the persistence of US administration on the implementation of the deal of the century," during the last days of President Donald Trump in office.

"This US behaviour reflects the US and Pompeo's aggressive and bullying logic," Qasim concluded.

