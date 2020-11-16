Turkey special forces arrive in Libya ahead of Erdogan's visit

Two military aircrafts carrying Turkish special forces arrived in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Friday in preparation for the upcoming visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.

The paper quoted "informed" sources as saying that Erdogan will visit the Turkish forces in the city of Misrata, in western Libya, who support the internationally-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

Erdogan recently described the ceasefire agreement between the GNA and the forces led by Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar as "of weak credibility".

Meanwhile, Turkey's Albayrak group is reported to have recently submitted a proposal to develop and expand Misrata airport, the Libya Observer reported.

READ: 'Turkey troops remain in Libya at GNA's request'