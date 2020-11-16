Yemen STC sends military reinforcements to Abyan governorate

Yemen's UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has sent military reinforcements to the southern governorate of Abyan as clashes with forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi have intensified, local media reported.

The battles between the STC militants and the pro-government forces in Abyan Governorate have resulted in many deaths and injuries and led to the closure of the main road leading to the province, the reports said.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Saba news agency reported that Hadi on Saturday spoke with the commander of the Third Brigade, Brigadier General Luay Al-Zamaki, and paid his condolences to him following the killing of his brother Captain Haitham Al-Zamaki and his companions during the fighting.

Hadi also expressed his condolences to all families of those who fell in the "battle to defend the homeland in Abyan Governorate.

