Venezuela backs Palestinians' right to establish independent state, insists president

Venezuela will continue to support the Palestinian people and their right to "self-determination and the establishment of their independent Palestinian state," President Nicolas Maduro said yesterday.

Maduro's remarks came in a congratulatory telegram which he sent to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of Palestine's Declaration of Independence Day.

The Venezuelan leader hailed what he described as the "struggle of the Palestinian people and their leadership," stressing his country rejects the "Israeli violations against the Palestinians."

