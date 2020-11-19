Turkey, UK hold joint air defence exercises for first time

The Turkish Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday that Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcons have participated in joint military exercises with the Eurofighter Typhoon of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

The ministry disclosed in a statement that the joint air defence exercises are the first of their kind between the Turkish and British air forces.

The statement added that this military training, which was supervised by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), started after the arrival of the British fighter at the third air base in the Konya district in central Turkey.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is the world's most advanced combat aircraft providing simultaneously deployable air-to-air and air-to-surface capabilities.

