Iran denies Israel killed 2 of its soldiers in Syria

The Iranian Foreign Ministry yesterday denied media reports claiming that two Iranian fighters from the Quds Force were killed during the recent Israeli raid on Syria, Iranian Al-Alam TV channel reported.

"We do not confirm the killing of Quds Force fighters in the Israeli raid on Syria," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said during a press conference.

The Iranian official also warned Israel saying: "The Zionist regime is well aware that the era of hit and run is over and therefore they are very cautious."

He denied Israel's claim that Tehran is establishing a permanent military presence in Syria, saying: "Iran's presence in Syria is advisory and naturally if anyone disrupts this advisory presence, our response will be a crushing one."

