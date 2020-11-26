Rouhani hopes Biden will condemn Trump's 'terroristic' treatment of Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday that his country expects the administration of President-elect Joe Biden to "explicitly" condemn its predecessor's "anti-human rights and terroristic" policies against Iran and make up for the defective politics that the previous government had carried out for four years, Russia Today reported.

In a televised cabinet speech, Rouhani held US President Donald Trump "responsible" for preventing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from allocating $5 billion to Iran to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Iranian president also said he believes relations between Tehran and Washington could easily improve, if the US administration has political will.

"Iran and the US can both decide and announce that they will return to conditions on January 20, 2017," he said, referring to the date when Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States.

"This can be a great solution to a large number of issues and completely change the path and conditions," he added.

