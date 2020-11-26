Saudi Arabia urges IAEA to inspect Iran nuclear sites

The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect Iranian nuclear sites, warning that Tehran could be carrying out undeclared nuclear activities, the SPA news agency reported.

During its regular meeting headed by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the cabinet called for continuing to uncover Iran's non-peaceful nuclear activities, and to intensify inspection operations inside its nuclear plants.

"This call comes in light of what was included in the IAEA's Director General's report concerning monitoring a rise in the amount of enriched uranium in Iran surpassing the restrictions permitted in the [2015 nuclear] agreement, which is a continuation of the Iranian escalation and violations recorded in previous reports," the statement said.

Earlier this month, an IAEA report said: "On 14 November 2020, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding UF6 (uranium hexafluoride gas) into the recently installed cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) in Natanz," nuclear site.

This is the last breach committed by Iran of the 2015 nuclear deal signed with major powers – formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The pact saw world power agree to lift sanctions off Iran in return for it limiting its nuclear capabilities.

IAEA chief: Iran does not have enough uranium to build a nuclear bomb