Qatar calls on UN Security Council to condemn illegal blockade 

Qatar called on Thursday on the United Nations (UN) Security Council to condemn the "unilateral, coercive and illegitimate measures that the blockading countries continue to impose" on Doha for over three years.

The Qatari Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Al-Thani said that the blockading countries continue to impose forceful measures against Doha, despite proven to be unlawful.

This came during the Qatari official's participation in a virtual session during which the UN Security Council discussed ending the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Qatar, reported the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

During the session, Al-Thani referred to the rulings issued by specialised international bodies, such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), confirming the illegality of the measures imposed on Qatar by the blockading countries.

The Qatari delegate asserted that her country has been facing, for more than three years, illegal measures and a unilaterally-imposed blockade, without justification nor lawful basis.

She emphasised: "To undermine the country's sovereignty and political independence is unacceptable and illegal." Al-Thani confirmed that the siege: "Contradicts international law and obligations under the Charter of the United Nations."

According to Al-Thani, the blockade: "Undermines collective security and threatens regional and international peace and security in a region that receives special attention from the Security Council."

She continued: "These coercive measures violate the United Nations General Assembly resolutions, and have resulted to date in detrimental social and humanitarian repercussions affecting the citizens and residents of the State of Qatar, in addition to numerous human rights violations."

The UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan, reaffirmed that the blockading countries have committed violations against the citizens and residents of Qatar.

In a report issued following a recent visit to Doha, Douhan highlighted the presence of multiple violations of fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to family life, education, work, healthcare and private property, as well as the right to practice religion and access to justice.

