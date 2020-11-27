Sudan evacuates stranded citizens in Tigray region

The Sudanese authorities announced on Thursday the evacuation of stranded citizens in the Ethiopian Tigray region, in light of the violent battles between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed in a statement that it: "Continually supervises the conditions of the Sudanese citizens in the Tigray region."

The ministry indicated that Khartoum's embassy in Ethiopia successfully evacuated the Sudanese citizens stranded in the region, in cooperation with the United Nations and the Ethiopian authorities, transferring them to the capital of Addis Ababa.

Armed confrontations between the Ethiopian federal troops and the TPLF have been ongoing since 4 November.

The TPLF dominated political life in Ethiopia for around three decades, before Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and became the first Sudanese prime minister of Oromo ethnicity, an ethnic group numbering approximately 108 million.

