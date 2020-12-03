Report: Egypt seeks to host Palestine-Israel peace summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is looking to host a summit that brings together Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss peace between the two sides, Russia Today reported, citing Israeli sources

The sources added that Netanyahu was seeking "to send positive signals to the new American administration", noting that the recent anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel had suspended the move.

On Monday, deputy leader of Palestine's Fatah movement, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, said a committee which includes Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian officials has been formed to coordinate the Palestinian call for holding an international peace conference.

Al-Aloul explained that there is a need for a greater effort to correct the imbalance caused by the administration of the US President Donald Trump.

READ: Hamas and the other factions must act to stop Abbas destroying the Palestinian cause