Russia: 'Turkey's position on Crimea is a prominent issue between Moscow, Ankara'

The Russian presidency has confirmed that Turkey's position on the legal status of Crimea is still one of the biggest discords between Moscow and Ankara.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Friday that relations between Russia and Turkey are mutually beneficial, based on principles of non-interference in domestic affairs and respect for national interests. Peskov pointed out that these relations are important for both countries, as well as for the security and stability of the region.

Peskov acknowledged that there are differences between Russia and Turkey, the most serious of which is the Crimea issue, as Ankara refuses to recognise the region's subordination to Moscow, stressing that the two sides' opinions on the issue differ greatly.

He continued: "We explained our position on the Crimea… This topic is out of the discussion, but we are gradually and patiently informing our Turkish friends of our position."

Russia declared sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, based on the results of the popular referendum. An overwhelming majority of the region's population voted in favour of this step, in light of the deep political crisis that led to overthrowing the Ukrainian government headed by Viktor Yanukovych.

Most of the worlds' nations have not recognised Russia's annexation of Crimea.

