MEMO in conversation with: Omar Salha

Join us for a live conversation with Omar Salha, research and teaching fellow at the Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy at SOAS, to discuss geopolitics and soft power in the age of COVID-19.

Omar is the founder & CEO of Ramadan Tent Project (RTP), a non- profit organisation established in 2013 with a mission of bringing communities together to better understand each other. For the past 15 years, Omar has worked with and consulted several community projects, NGOs, civic organisations and international governments on interfaith dialogue, community cohesion, public diplomacy, soft power and sports diplomacy.