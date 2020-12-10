Sisi: Our priority is to fight political Islam, Muslim Brotherhood

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said that his priority is to fight political Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood, considering cooperating in this regard with France, the New Khaleej reported yesterday.

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, Al-Sisi said France has developed a clearer vision of the grave danger the Muslim Brotherhood poses to Europe and to European citizens.

He claimed that the organisation poses an "existential threat" to the countries where it is located.

"We have continuously warned of the dangers of this deadly ideology that knows no borders, and Egypt and France paid its price," he claimed, calling for France to "coordinate at the international level to fight terrorism."

He consider the Muslim Brotherhood's social and political activities as a "threat", citing the group's wide network of charities and social activities, claiming it formed armed militias.

Asked about the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam, Al-Sisi ruled out any potential military confrontation, stressing that Egypt remains committed to a just and legal solution through reaching a final agreement that protects the interests of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.

Ethiopia is building a $5 billion dam near the border with Sudan it says will provide the country with much-needed electricity and economic regeneration. Egypt believes it will restrict its access to Nile waters.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Al-Sisi pointed out that Egypt has always worked to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that Cairo depends on the support of the new US administration and Europe to achieve the two-state solution.

