Germany extends Saudi arms sale ban for 1 year

December 11, 2020 at 12:25 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Prince MBS depicting on a mural with bloody hands full of US Dollar notes buying arms and missiles from Donald Trump and Theresa May which are used against Yemeni people on 29 October, 2019 in Belfast, United Kingdom [Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images]
The German government has extended the ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia for another year on account of the kingdom's war in Yemen, German press agency DPA reported.

The agency quoted a government spokeswoman confirming that the government has also revoked permits that had already been on hold, with the exception of weapons jointly produced with other European countries.

Germany's ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which came into effect in 2018 following the brutal assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad, has been extended several times.

