Germany extends Saudi arms sale ban for 1 year

The German government has extended the ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia for another year on account of the kingdom's war in Yemen, German press agency DPA reported.

The agency quoted a government spokeswoman confirming that the government has also revoked permits that had already been on hold, with the exception of weapons jointly produced with other European countries.

Germany's ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which came into effect in 2018 following the brutal assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad, has been extended several times.

