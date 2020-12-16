Turkey, Azerbaijan ink deal to secure Nakhchivan's natural gas supply

Turkey and Azerbaijan signed an official deal to secure Nakhchivan's natural gas supply, Anadolu Agency reports.

The new 85-kilometre-long gas pipeline will run from Igdir in Turkey's eastern Anatolia to Sederek in western Azerbaijan, with an annual capacity of 500 million cubic meteres (mcm) and 1.5 mcm daily.

The project will be realised through a partnership between Turkey's crude oil and natural gas pipeline trading company (BOTAS) and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR within Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Project.

"With this pipeline, we will be able to meet the current total gas demand of Nakhchivan," Donmez said at the signing ceremony in the capital Ankara.

One of the biggest energy projects in the region between Azerbaijan and Turkey, TANAP was officially inaugurated in June 2018.

On 20 November 2019, Erdogan and his Azeri counterpart Ilhan Alijev inaugurated the project's European link in the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne.

Nakhchivan is the capital of the eponymous Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, located 450 kilometres west of Baku.

