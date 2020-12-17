Turkey: Coast Guard rescues migrants pushed by Greece

Turkish authorities on Thursday rescued dozens of migrants in the Aegean after they were pushed back into the Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements.

The provincial coast guard command said a total of 27 irregular migrants were rescued off the coast of Bodrum district in the southwestern Mugla province.

The command added that the irregular migrants were referred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to reach Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

