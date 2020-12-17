Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey: Coast Guard rescues migrants pushed by Greece

December 17, 2020 at 7:27 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, News, Turkey
EDIRNE, TURKEY - MARCH 18: Asylum seekers continue to wait at woodland near buffer zone located between the Kastanies and the Pazarkule border gates, hoping that Greece will open the border gate, on March 18, 2020 in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province. More than thousands of asylum seekers' struggle to reach Europe continues on the 20th day. ( İslam Yakut - Anadolu Agency )
Asylum seekers continue to wait at woodland near buffer zone located between the Kastanies and the Pazarkule border gates, hoping that Greece will open the border gate, on March 18, 2020 in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province [İslam Yakut - Anadolu Agency]
 December 17, 2020 at 7:27 pm

Turkish authorities on Thursday rescued dozens of migrants in the Aegean after they were pushed back into the Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements.

The provincial coast guard command said a total of 27 irregular migrants were rescued off the coast of Bodrum district in the southwestern Mugla province.

The command added that the irregular migrants were referred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to reach Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

UN: 34% of children in north-west Syria suffer from stunted development

Categories
Europe & RussiaGreeceNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments