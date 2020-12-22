Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran launches 'indirect talks' with US President-elect Joe Biden

December 22, 2020 at 3:37 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, US
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware [Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]
 December 22, 2020 at 3:37 pm

Iran has opened indirect dialogue channels regarding the nuclear deal with the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden, Israel's Walla reported yesterday.

Quoting Israeli security officials, the news website said that the US Chief of Staff,  Mark Milley, and his Israeli counterpart, Aviv Kochavi, had a "lengthy professional discussion on Iran's deal, with participation of a number of Israeli military leaders."

The report pointed out that Kochavi also discussed "security developments in the region, the Iranian presence in Syria, ballistic missile projects, and common security challenges that the Israeli and American militaries would face in 2021."

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal which was signed by world powers including Germany and the UK. He subsequently imposed "unprecedented" sanctions on the Islamic Republic. In response, Tehran was said to have breached many of the deal's core restrictions on its nuclear activities, noting that its breaches could be reversed if Washington's moves are undone.

Biden, who takes office on 20 January, said he will bring the United States back into the deal if Iran resumes full compliance with its nuclear restrictions.

READ: Iran rejects IAEA call for new deal after Biden's inauguration

Categories
Asia & AmericasIranIsraelMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
Show Comments