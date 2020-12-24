Houthis threaten to bomb Saudi ports after coalition blocks their ships 

Houthi militias yesterday threatened to bomb Saudi ports in the Red Sea after their oil tankers were blocked from reaching Al-Hudaydah port in Yemen, Al-Khaleej Online reported.

Foreign Minister of the Houthis' self-proclaimed National Salvation Government, Hisham Abdullah, warned that the militias would carry out revenge attacks on ports of countries which form part of the Saudi-led coalition.

"Sanaa will not stand idle as expected by some," Abdullah said, "if the siege on the Yemeni ports continues, the ports of Yemen's enemies will not remain safe."

In the recent months, Saudi ports on the Red Sea have been targeted by the Houthis several times, Al-Khaleej Online said, noting that some of these attacks were aborted and some others caused harm to foreign ships.

"Blocking the oil tankers aggravates the crisis and pushes back any political solution," Abdullah said, pointing out that Saudi's intermittent permission for some tankers to reach Al-Hudaydah port from time to time "contradicts Saudi and UAE claims of offering humanitarian assistance to Yemen."

