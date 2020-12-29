Palestine FM: 'Algeria agreed to receive Palestinian students'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Algeria yesterday announced Algeria's readiness to receive Palestinian students in the first week of January 2021.

The competent work team at the ministry called on students who have registered to confirm their desire to travel to Algeria by sending a copy of their passport and their Palestinian ID to the foreign ministry no later than by midday tomorrow, reported the Palestinian News Agency.

The Palestinian ministry indicated that it would follow up on the arrangements for securing students' travel with the Embassy of the State of Palestine in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, noting the importance of completing the necessary paperwork for travel.

