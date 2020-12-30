US sanctions will not harm Russia-Turkey relations, Lavrov says

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said military cooperation between his country and Turkey will not be deterred by the sanctions imposed by the United States on Ankara over its acquisition of a Russian missile defence system, Anadolu Agency reports the Turkish Foreign Ministry saying.

"We have confirmed our mutual intention to develop military ties with Turkey" despite "Washington's illegitimate pressure", Lavrov told reporters.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told the joint news conference that Turkey's relations with Russia are not an alternative to its ties with NATO and the European Union.

Both leaders' comments came after fellow NATO member Washington sanctioned Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU prepared punitive steps over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights.

Last year, Russia delivered the ground-to-air S-400 missile system to Turkey where it was tested in October. Ankara said it would not be integrated into NATO systems and poses no threat, and has called for a joint working group on the issue.

