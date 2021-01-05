Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Kurdistan gov't in Iraq suspends salaries of 10,000 employees

January 5, 2021 at 9:51 am | Published in: Iraq, Kurdistan, Middle East, News
Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan parliament in Arbil, Kurdistan's capital in northern Iraq on 3 July 2014 [SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images]
Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan parliament in Arbil, Kurdistan's capital in northern Iraq on 3 July 2014 [SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images]
 January 5, 2021 at 9:51 am

The Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq yesterday suspended the salaries of more than 10,000 people who receive multiple payments from the government.

The ministry explained in a statement that "the decision affects 10,609 people including pensioners who receive two or more salaries from the government", adding that the decision comes in the framework of a reform plan adopted by the government.

So far, the KRG has suspended the salaries of 21,588 people for the same reason.

READ: Iraq: $240bn smuggled out the country

 

Categories
IraqKurdistanMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments