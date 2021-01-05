Kurdistan gov't in Iraq suspends salaries of 10,000 employees

The Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq yesterday suspended the salaries of more than 10,000 people who receive multiple payments from the government.

The ministry explained in a statement that "the decision affects 10,609 people including pensioners who receive two or more salaries from the government", adding that the decision comes in the framework of a reform plan adopted by the government.

So far, the KRG has suspended the salaries of 21,588 people for the same reason.

READ: Iraq: $240bn smuggled out the country