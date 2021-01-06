Barak: Netanyahu sees Hamas as an 'existential threat'

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has accused current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of surrendering to Hamas' dictates, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

Barak, who spoke to the Israeli General Radio about the issue, claimed that Netanyahu is dealing with Hamas as "an existential threat."

He said that Netanyahu rejects any ideas for long-term solutions on the Palestinian issue.

About the normalisation deals with the Arab states, Barak said that Netanyahu attempted to market them as a big victory and dozens of Israelis posed to take pictures with a UAE delegation in Tel Aviv who appeared to be a number of youths from the Arab village of Kafr Qasim.

