Egypt Muslim Brotherhood welcomes Gulf ​​reconciliation

Spokesperson for Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Talaat Fahmy on Thursday welcomed the results of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.

The summit led to a reconciliation between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following nearly three years of a bitter feud, Anadolu Agency reported.

"We welcome and value the Gulf reconciliation as a step in the right direction that would lead to unifying the Gulf house," Fahmy told the news agency, and expressed his hope that all Arab governments would follow the same approach where the rulers respond to the desires of their people.

In 2017, Egypt along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and closed their airspace, land and sea borders to Doha.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the GCC countries, as well as Egypt, met in the Saudi city of Al-Ula and signed a document that affirmed unity and joint cooperation between their nations.

Asked if he believes that the Gulf reconciliation could lead to reconciling the group's relations with Egypt, Fahmy responded that his movement has six conditions before engaging in any dialogue with the Egyptian regime.

"Any dialogue with the Egyptian regime can only take place after releasing the group's detainees, holding accountable everyone responsible for committing crimes, and allowing the people to choose whoever governs them in a democratic way," he affirmed.