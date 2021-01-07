Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey: Students oppose Erdogan's appointment of university rector

January 7, 2021 at 4:48 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
A student holds a placard as they march to Besiktis district from Bogazici university on January 6, 2021 in Istanbul [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
A student holds a placard as they march to Besiktis district from Bogazici university on January 6, 2021 in Istanbul [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 7, 2021 at 4:48 pm

Students at Turkey's Bogazici University yesterday protested against the appointment of their educational institute's rector without an election.

Yesterday, Turkish police closed the gates of Istanbul's prestigious university and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at students protesting against a rector picked by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media reported.

 

According to Hurriyet Daily News, Melih Bulu – who stood as a Justice and Development party (AKP) parliamentary candidate in 2015 – was appointed as rector of Bogazici University by Erdogan in a presidential decree issued on 1 January and sworn into office on Tuesday.

The appointment was met with outrage from the student body and faculty members, who interpreted Bulu's appointment as an attempt at curtailing academic freedoms.

 

According to local laws, university rectors are appointed through elections.

Bogazici University, which was previously known as American Robert College, has traditionally been a stronghold of leftist causes. Several of its students were arrested after a demonstration against Turkey's military offensive in Syria in 2018.

OPINION: There is a big difference between Arab and Turkish normalisation with Israel

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments