Iran accuses US of harassing Iran envoys, their families

Iran has accused the US of harassing Iranian representatives of international organisations based in the US, including the United Nations (UN).

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran had delivered a letter to the US through the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, warning that it would file a complaint with the International Court of Justice against the US if it did not stop its "illegal actions" against Iranian diplomats and their families.

Khatibzadeh added that Washington does not fulfil its obligations as a host country for international organisations, stating that it has always been a source of inconvenience for diplomats of countries that violate its policies.

The Iranian announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on 20 January.

READ: Iran fires long-range missiles into Indian Ocean in military drill