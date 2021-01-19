Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen: STC rejects president's new appointments, threatens to escalate

January 19, 2021 at 11:34 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen
Forces loyal to Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) deploy at the entrance of Aden International Airport of the southern Yemeni city on August 27, 2020. - Yemen's southern separatists said on August 26 they had withdrawn from talks over a Saudi-sponsored power-sharing deal with the internationally recognised government, in the latest setback for the troubled process. The plan called for the Yemeni prime minister to form a new government within 30 days, as well as the appointment of a new governor and security director for the second city Aden, where the government is now based. (Photo by Saleh Al-OBEIDI / AFP) (Photo by SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images)
Forces loyal to Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) deploy at the entrance of Aden International Airport of the southern Yemeni city on August 27, 2020 [SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images]
The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) of Yemen on Sunday rejected the recent appointments made by President of the Republic Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, threatening escalation if the president did not readdress his decisions.

On 15 January, Hadi issued a presidential decree appointing a new attorney general and Shura Council head for Yemen.

The STC, which is part of Yemen's new power-sharing government, in a statement described the president's decree as "unilateral" and "a flagrant departure from the Riyadh Agreement," calling on the agreement's sponsors to ensure its full implementation.

The STC vowed: "To take escalating steps in the event that the presidential decisions taken without prior agreement are not addressed."

Last December, the Yemeni president announced the formation of a new power-sharing government with the STC under Saudi auspices.

