Gaza eases Covid restrictions after drop in cases
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased
January 22, 2021 at 7:16 pm
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Reducing coronavirus weekend restrictions and allowing Friday prayers and the movement of citizens in the streets after the number of people infected with coronavirus has decreased [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]