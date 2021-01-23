Egypt seeks help from Russian firm to produce seawater desalination equipment

Lieutenant General Abdel Moneim El-Terras has announced that Egypt is seeking cooperation from a Russian firm to produce seawater desalination equipment, RT and Egyptian mass media reported on Friday.

Chairman of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) El-Terras stressed on the importance of implementing the directives of the Egyptian president to Egyptian industrial and research institutions, in order to use national manufacturing capabilities and localise the technology for manufacturing equipment for desalination plants.

This came during a virtual meeting between AOI, the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, Alexandria University and the Russian Rusnano Group, which is specialised in this field.

El-Terras indicated that manufacturing equipment and components of seawater desalination plants with the Egyptian national expertise in partnership with the Russian side, using the technological capabilities of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation, will afford equipment with competitive prices.

He also affirmed that the potential cooperation aims to meet the needs of the local market and national projects, in the future reaching African and Arab markets.

El-Terras also discussed with Rusnano the possibility of signing a cooperation protocol in a number of industries, including the conversion of cars to run on natural gas.