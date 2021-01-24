Pay dispute halts oil exports at Libya's Hariga port

Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guard on Sunday ordered a suspension of oil exports at Al-Hariga port in the eastern city of Tobruk over a pay dispute, Anadolu reports.

The private Al-Ahrar TV tweeted that the paramilitary force, which is affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar, halted oil exports from the port in protest of being unpaid their monthly salaries.

Oil exports at Al-Hariga port were suspended on Jan. 6 over salary delays.

Libya resumed oil exports in September after a blockade of ports and oilfields by Haftar's forces ended.

Al-Hariga port has a crude oil export capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

According to the National Oil Corporation, Libya produces 1.25 million barrels of crude oil per day.

