Jordan condemns Israel over Dome of the Rock repairs

Jordan on Monday condemned Israel's stopping renovation works at the Dome of the Rock mosque at Al-Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem, Anadolu reports.

On Sunday, Israeli police moved into the complex and prevented workers from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf from carrying out renovation works at the mosque.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry rejected the Israeli action, saying the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf "is the sole authority responsible for taking care and overseeing the compound".

The Waqf is a Jordanian-run organization responsible for overseeing Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

READ: Al-Aqsa Mosque's 'father of kittens' dies of COVID-19 complications