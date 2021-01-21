Al-Aqsa Mosque's 'father of kittens' dies of COVID-19 complications

Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem are mourning an elderly man dubbed 'the father of kittens' after he passed away on Tuesday of COVID-19 complications.

Ghassan Yunis Abu Ayman has won hearts everywhere for feeding cats and birds at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem for nearly three decades.

"I see the cats coming towards me from every direction and they walk with me until I reach the grounds of the Dome of the Rock," he told Al Jazeera in an interview in 2016.

Ghassan became known among Jerusalemites as Al-Aqsa Mosque's Abu Hurairah, Arabic for 'the father of kittens', a nickname first attributed to Islam's prophet Muhammad's companion Abd Al-Rahman Ibn Sakhr who was known for his fondness and care for cats.

