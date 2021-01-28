Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings continue in Geneva

The fifth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings are continuing for the third consecutive day in the Swiss city of Geneva, local media reported yesterday.

The third day's meetings, chaired by the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Otto Pedersen, began with the participation of a small body consisting of 45 members, 15 members from each opposition group and a similar number from the Syrian regime.

The meetings are not being held in the presence of journalists as a precautionary measure due to coronavirus. The talks are being managed by the Syrian regime representative, Ahmed Al-Kuzbari, and the opposition leader, Hadi Al-Bahra.

