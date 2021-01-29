2,106 Israel soldiers infected with covid

Some 2,106 Israeli soldiers are currently infected with coronavirus, the army announced today.

In a statement obtained by Anadolu Agency, the army said another 10,164 soldiers are currently in quarantine at home.

The army indicated that 113,678 soldiers had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but did reveal how many soldiers had been infected with the virus since the pandemic started a year ago.

On the whole, Israel today announced that it had recorded 7,079 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 631,226, including 4,671 deaths.

