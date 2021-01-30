Israel minister: Israel, Sudan's common interest is fighting 'radical Islam'

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen has revealed that fighting "radical Islam" is a common interest through normalisation between Israel and Sudan, Rai Al-Youm reported on Friday.

According to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s newspaper, Israel and Sudan agreed to: "Fight terrorism altogether and to remove all infrastructures of radical Islam."

He added: "We have to remember that Iran is the country which is the top funder of terror around the world as it is funding Hezbollah and the Islamic Jihad. Therefore, it is a cancer for all the countries where it has positions like Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq."

Cohen described his visit to Sudan, which was the first for an Israeli minister, as "historic". It was part of the Abraham Accords which aim to bring peace and stability to the region, as well as creating new economic opportunities.

