Sudan 'ready to cooperate' with us, says Israeli minister

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen has said that Sudanese officials are ready to cooperate with Israel in all fields, local media reported yesterday. Cohen visited Sudan on Monday.

According to the Times of Israel, Cohen led a ministerial delegation and representatives of the National Security Council for talks with senior Sudanese officials. These included General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling sovereign council, and Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim.

Cohen apparently signed a memorandum of understanding with Ibrahim on security issues. He also invited Sudanese leaders to visit Israel.

Israel and Sudan will finalise the deal to normalise relations between each other at a signing ceremony in Washington within the next three months, Cohen told Israel Hayom. The Sudanese government, however, has said that the normalisation deal can only take effect if and when it is approved by a transitional legislative council that is yet to be formed.

