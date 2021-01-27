Sudan Islamic Movement calls on members to return to roots within society

The Islamic Movement in Sudan must return to its roots and support the people, the party's Secretary-General Ali Ahmed Karti said yesterday.

"Let us rise up in support of the truth, vanquishing falsehood and reforming the country and its people," Karti said in an audio message sent to the movement's members which was circulated on social media.

"Let your arms unite together in the service of society, preserving its dignity, filling its needs and helping its people while preserving its good legacy," Karti said, adding, "here it is returning through you [the Islamic Movement] to its incubators in society in defence of truth and its people and their steadfastness in the face of the enemies of God and the homeland."

It was not immediately possible to obtain comment from the Sudanese government about Karti's message.

READ: 'Sudan, Israel agree on reciprocal opening of embassies soon'

The Islamic Movement of Sudan was considered the reference for the ruling National Congress Party during the rule of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir. Authorities have recently arrested many of the movement's leaders.

In previous media statements, the Islamic Movement accused the current Sudanese transitional government of including "secular elements who carry out an external agenda" and called for the necessity of uprooting the current regime, especially after the normalisation agreement signed with Israel, and the restrictions imposed on Islamic movements in the country.

Observers considered Karti's message a call on the movement's members to abandon political work and return to their civic duties, which is a strategic choice to confront the pressures it faces.