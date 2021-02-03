Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Daesh remnants kill 5 gov't affiliated Iraq fighters

February 3, 2021 at 4:12 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Members of the Hashed al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), paramilitaries stand guard during a funerary procession for Wissam Alyawi, a leading commander of the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq faction that is part of the PMF, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on October 26, 2019. [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
Members of the Hashed al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on October 26, 2019. [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
 February 3, 2021 at 4:12 pm

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) said yesterday that five of their fighters were killed in an attack by Daesh in the north-eastern governorate of Diyala.

They added that the fighters died as their forces were subjected to a surprise attack that led combat with Daesh remnants.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces are currently pursuing Daesh fighters with the aim of eliminating their presence.

Daesh was said to be defeated at the end of 2017 although sleeper cells remain scattered across Iraq and eastern Syria.

READ: Iraq to execute hundreds of innocent detainees, says human rights group

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments