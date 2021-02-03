Daesh remnants kill 5 gov't affiliated Iraq fighters

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) said yesterday that five of their fighters were killed in an attack by Daesh in the north-eastern governorate of Diyala.

They added that the fighters died as their forces were subjected to a surprise attack that led combat with Daesh remnants.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces are currently pursuing Daesh fighters with the aim of eliminating their presence.

Daesh was said to be defeated at the end of 2017 although sleeper cells remain scattered across Iraq and eastern Syria.

