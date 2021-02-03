Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Lebanon allocates $30m to compensate victims of Beirut blast

February 3, 2021 at 12:16 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
Ministger of Finance Ghazi Wazni arrives for the inaugural cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda east of capital Beirut on January 22, 2020. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni arrives for the inaugural cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda east of capital Beirut on January 22, 2020 [-/AFP via Getty Images]
 February 3, 2021 at 12:16 pm

The Minister of Finance in the Lebanese caretaker government, Dr. Ghazi Wazni, yesterday set aside 50 billion Lebanese lira ($30 million) to compensate the victims and businesses devastated by the Beirut port explosion.

The National News Agency reported that compensation will be distributed through the High Relief Council according to the mechanism established by the Army Command and Beirut Governorate.

On 4 August, a devastating explosion hit Beirut port, killing more than 200 people and injuring over 6,000 others. The blast also displaced about 300,000 people and caused large-scale damage to the surrounding area.

READ: Syrian businessman Haswani denies links to Beirut blast chemicals

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments