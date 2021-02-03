Lebanon allocates $30m to compensate victims of Beirut blast

The Minister of Finance in the Lebanese caretaker government, Dr. Ghazi Wazni, yesterday set aside 50 billion Lebanese lira ($30 million) to compensate the victims and businesses devastated by the Beirut port explosion.

The National News Agency reported that compensation will be distributed through the High Relief Council according to the mechanism established by the Army Command and Beirut Governorate.

On 4 August, a devastating explosion hit Beirut port, killing more than 200 people and injuring over 6,000 others. The blast also displaced about 300,000 people and caused large-scale damage to the surrounding area.

READ: Syrian businessman Haswani denies links to Beirut blast chemicals