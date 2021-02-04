Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey, UK FM discuss bilateral ties

February 4, 2021
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) poses for a photo with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) prior to their meeting in London, UK on 8 July 2020 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]
 February 4, 2021

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu yesterday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted Turkish diplomatic sources as saying that the two ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as the Cyprus file.

The sources did not give further details about the phone call.

Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a free trade agreement at the end of last year. The UK is Turkey's second biggest export market and the biggest market for white goods such as fridges.

Since Britain left the EU at the start of 2021, it has been more eager to build ties with non-EU allies, including Turkey.

Prior to the free trade agreement signed in December, UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss said she hoped to pursue "tariff-free trading arrangements and will help support our trading relationship," adding that the upcoming deal would "provide certainty for thousands of jobs across the UK in the manufacturing, automotive and steel industries."

