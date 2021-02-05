Qatar FIFA World Cup organisers sign MoU on human rights

The organisers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gulf State's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) to enhance the legacy of the football tournament, the Peninsula Qatar has reported.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SCDL) and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC signed the MoU with the NHRC "to collaborate in raising awareness of human rights issues, while continuing to ensure all aspects of human rights are considered in the delivery of the tournament," football's world governing body announced on Wednesday.

"The Supreme Committee has worked tirelessly to protect the health, safety and welfare of all workers engaged on the Qatar 2022 project," said SCDL secretary general, Hassan Al-Thawadi. "We are proud of our achievements over the past ten years and strongly believe that our actions have created a benchmark for excellence, not just in Qatar, but across the region and around the world."

However, in a report last August, Human Rights Watch said that the Qatari authorities' efforts to protect migrant workers' right to accurate and timely wages have largely proven unsuccessful.

This will be the first time that the Middle East has hosted a major global sporting event. Analysts believe that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will boost the region's global profile.

