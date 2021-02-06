US call for halting Israel settlement, demolition of Palestine homes

A spokesperson of the US Department of State has called for Israel to stop its settlement, Palestinian land annexation and house demolition, Palestinian Al-Ayyam newspaper reported on Friday.

The remarks of the spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity, came in response to the Israeli demolition of the Palestinian village of Humsah in the occupied Jordan Valley.

"We are aware of what is going on," the spokesperson told the Palestinian newspaper.

"We believe that Israel and the Palestinian Authority should not take unilateral measures that would escalation tension and undermine efforts being exerted to push forward the two-state solution," he added.

He stated that unilateral measures include: "Land annexation, settlement, house demolition, inciting violence and paying compensation for people imprisoned over carrying violent acts."

It is worth noting that the US State Department had never criticised Israeli measures in the occupied Palestinian territories under former President Donald Trump's administration.

READ: Israel army demolishes Palestinian residential structures in occupied West Bank